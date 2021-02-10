4.6 mustang GT 2000 P0340 code

S

sharpright

New Member
Oct 28, 2020
6
0
1
31
Mars
My car is throwing a P0340 camshaft position sensor A circuit bank 1 or single sensor code.
The forums say it is most likely the alternator but when engine is running the voltage across the battery reads 14.3V. With headlights (low beam), wipers full speed, heater fan on max, rear defroster, no radio the voltage drops to 14.0 V.
The resistance reading from alternator positive to alternator body or mounting screw (ground) reads ‘0L’ meaning the diode is good. Alternator looks ok.

Is it likely that my sensor is probably bad? Or is there anything else I can check?
The car occasionally does give a slight jerk in fifth gear at high speed/high load when pressing the accelerator hard. The error code always comes at highway speeds and hot engine.

Freeze frame read
Fuelsys1 = CL
fuelsys2 = NA
load % = 8.6
Engine temp = 178
Short fuel trim 1 % = 11.7
Short fuel trim 2 % = 7.0
Long fuel trim 1 % = 5.5
Long fuel trim 2 % = 6.3
RPM = 2443

Thanks
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

D
Codes pulled from mustang
Replies
0
Views
216
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
dustinw53
D
A
p0340 p0349 Codes as well as odd timing for both cams.
Replies
1
Views
170
2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
Bullitt95
Bullitt95
G
3.8/auto - ZERO codes - terrible idle - not driveable - backfires
Replies
2
Views
421
SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
Gdad45
G
0
Plenty Fuel, No Spark. Car will not start
Replies
5
Views
718
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
01Stang65
0
D
2001 Mustang GT will crank but not start
Replies
3
Views
642
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
damcmillan
D
Top Bottom