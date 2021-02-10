4.6 mustang GT 2000 P0340 code

My car is throwing a P0340 camshaft position sensor A circuit bank 1 or single sensor code.

The forums say it is most likely the alternator but when engine is running the voltage across the battery reads 14.3V. With headlights (low beam), wipers full speed, heater fan on max, rear defroster, no radio the voltage drops to 14.0 V.

The resistance reading from alternator positive to alternator body or mounting screw (ground) reads ‘0L’ meaning the diode is good. Alternator looks ok.



Is it likely that my sensor is probably bad? Or is there anything else I can check?

The car occasionally does give a slight jerk in fifth gear at high speed/high load when pressing the accelerator hard. The error code always comes at highway speeds and hot engine.



Freeze frame read

Fuelsys1 = CL

fuelsys2 = NA

load % = 8.6

Engine temp = 178

Short fuel trim 1 % = 11.7

Short fuel trim 2 % = 7.0

Long fuel trim 1 % = 5.5

Long fuel trim 2 % = 6.3

RPM = 2443



Thanks