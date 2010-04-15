4.6 start up noise(oil filter,piston slap, bearing)

so when i start my mustang from cold it usually has to sit about 6 hours or more. i get what sounds like engine knocking it usually last between 60-90 seconds im not sure what it is im praying it's jsut a crap ass oil filter. but i think that 60-90 seconds of banging around is to long for and oil filter issue. i don't know much about piston slap other then our 4.6 can have it if built in the canadian plant. the engine is a 2001 pi engine. and i don't think it's a rod bearing as it the sound does go away. maybe a spark plug issue im not sure any imput would be great. the car is sitting at the shop as we speak so my mechanic can hear it in the morning so and ideas i can run by him?