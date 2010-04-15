4.6 start up noise(oil filter,piston slap, bearing)

Apr 15, 2010
so when i start my mustang from cold it usually has to sit about 6 hours or more. i get what sounds like engine knocking it usually last between 60-90 seconds im not sure what it is im praying it's jsut a crap ass oil filter. but i think that 60-90 seconds of banging around is to long for and oil filter issue. i don't know much about piston slap other then our 4.6 can have it if built in the canadian plant. the engine is a 2001 pi engine. and i don't think it's a rod bearing as it the sound does go away. maybe a spark plug issue im not sure any imput would be great. the car is sitting at the shop as we speak so my mechanic can hear it in the morning so and ideas i can run by him?
 

Noise like this may also be coming from the timing chains if the tensioners aren't pumping up properly or the tensioner or guide arms are worn or damaged.

My car will make a bit of a clatter on start for about 2 seconds, if that, if the oil filter drains. If your noise is lasting a minute to a minute and a half or more, you might start thinking that something is mechanically wrong...
 
It definitely isn't a rod bearing. Rod bearings make the most noise when the engine is hot and at light loads... around 1500 to 2000rpm.

Oil filters don't make noise.

It could be piston slap, but I think it would be unusual. Piston slap normally occurs from when an engine is new, because of excessive tolerances. If the engine didn't knock when it was new, then it probably isn't piston slap. It is possible to get piston slap from excessive wear, but I think your bearings would be in danger first.

If it is the timing chain/guide, then it has worn aggressively already and needs to be replaced immediately. I've never heard a loud slap, but I can hear my timing chain rattling around when it is cold outside.

It could also be a bad lifter, that is taking longer to pump up.
 
My point is even if the oil does drain down from a crappy oil filter, it shouldn't make noise on a cold start. The bad oil filter would just make a bad lifter more obvious in my opinion.

I can see the engine being noisy for a moment after start if the oil has drained out of the galleries. However, such noise shouldn't last a minute or more...
 
ok

so my mechanic says it's a lifter that has the oil draining back down. and that i can try a few things as it my just be clogged or such what do you guys recommend as an additive to use to clean her out.
 
To "gally" is to frighten or worry.
A "galley" is the kitchen on a ship.

A "gallery" is the common term used for the passages within an engine to distribute engine oil. It probably got that name because one of the definitions of "gallery" is "A long enclosed passage, such as a hallway or corridor."

A usage example:



Now you know and you're welcome. :nice:
 
So is an art gallery too but what ever, try running a quart of marvel mystery oil, its an old mechanic trick. I've tried it before with good luck
 
Well I've done a search and I've turned up that both terms are used, just depends who the author is, so search more then one thing befor you try to correct someone. I've always refered to them as galleys, now I see they're refered to as gallerys too.
 
v6 02 mustang

What did your mechanic say was the issue? Mine does the same thing for the past two years but have never had any problems. Just annoying.
 
It's a known issue on the F150's for years. My truck with the 5.4 has done it since day one on cold start up. They call it piston slap on the F150 forums I went to. My 03 Gt didn't do it until I had the oil changed the first time. Funny thing is I had it done at the dealership so they would use a motorcraft filter.
 
:nono: You corrected him first.
Yea, I think it is common on these engines as stated before hand, I used a 0 weight oil to combat the problem and still the same on start up. I chalked it up to just warm-up noise.:shrug:
Don't think it's a valve problem. Maybe your mechanic is not familiar w/these mod engines.
 
I have an 03 4.6 two valve . It makes a noise on cold starts but only for about three to five seconds . It sounds like the same noise the old 302 engines made before the got oil pressure at start up . When I start it up cold now I hold the accelerator to the floor to shut down the injectors while turning it over for about ten seconds to send oil to the bearings before srarting . Every time I do this there is no noise . Give it a try .
But 60 to 90 seconds is a long time .
 
