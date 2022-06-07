4.6L looking for a tuner? I think?

Adizzle843

Adizzle843

Active Member
Mar 22, 2020
73
28
28
38
South Carolina
I'm just finishing up putting my 96 GT back together. Its got the 2003 PI engine in it, plus cams and LT's and an offroad H pipe. Also it has a bullitt intake. I am going to supercharge it after I'm sure my motor build isn't going to blow up, so maybe like 500-1000 miles (if it does blow up its coyote swap time). That being said, I think it probably needs a tune. It idles, but not consistently at the correct RPM. What is the best route to go as far as tuners? I want to get it dyno tuned, but I want to wait for the supercharger. I don't know the first thing about tuning, so ANY advice would be great.
 

