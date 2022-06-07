4.6L looking for a tuner? I think?

I'm just finishing up putting my 96 GT back together. Its got the 2003 PI engine in it, plus cams and LT's and an offroad H pipe. Also it has a bullitt intake. I am going to supercharge it after I'm sure my motor build isn't going to blow up, so maybe like 500-1000 miles (if it does blow up its coyote swap time). That being said, I think it probably needs a tune. It idles, but not consistently at the correct RPM. What is the best route to go as far as tuners? I want to get it dyno tuned, but I want to wait for the supercharger. I don't know the first thing about tuning, so ANY advice would be great.