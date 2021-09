I have a good 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis with the 4.6L in it. I also have a 2001 V6 mustang. With a new intake and exhaust, would it be possible to make the V8 swap into the mustang? Both cars have the 4R70W auto, but does the Grand Marquis have a different bolt pattern than the V6 Mustang's tranny? if not would the Grand Marquis tranny fit in the mustang?