4.6L2V random misfire with no codes

B

Bee

New Member
Dec 7, 2019
2
0
1
52
Florida
My 1998 GT, automatic, is having a random misfire. But no trouble codes are issued and my certified mechanic is stumped trying to find the cause. It has well over 200K on the odometer so we did the obvious regular maintenance items (i.e. fuel filter, belt, hoses, plugs, wires, coil packs, etc.) but the problem still persists. If it's in gear, foot on the brake, at idle you'll feel it in seat of your pants every few seconds. In motion at around 45-50 MPH it's noticeable and increases with speed. We've removed each injector and tested them and all 8 pass. Fuel pressure is good as well as tested fuel pump; all check out okay. Put an infrared thermometer to each cylinder with no noticeable difference in any of them. The car is factory stock. I've had it since new and this is a new issue. I'm stumped. Any help or insight would be greatly appreciated.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
F Drivetrain AOD to T5: random codes/issues Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
snodust 2015 Ecoboost convertible - hazards randomly flashing and backup camera not always working. 2015+ Specific Tech 0
R Need help with random plug 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
ppartain Electrical Random Stall Scenario 1992 LX 5.0 Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
S Engine Car Randomly Stalls SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
Similar threads
Drivetrain AOD to T5: random codes/issues
2015 Ecoboost convertible - hazards randomly flashing and backup camera not always working.
Need help with random plug
Electrical Random Stall Scenario 1992 LX 5.0
Engine Car Randomly Stalls
Top Bottom