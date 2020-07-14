4 brrl intake/carb combo for stock 1966 fastback 289

TJCHAWK
New Member
-
- Jul 14, 2020
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 0
-
- 60
i am looking at replacing the stock 2 barrel carb on our 1966 fastback with a stock 289 what would you recommend, make model size? car will just be driven for fun
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|J
|Engine Trickflow Intake Street Burner Spacer Needed?
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|13
|T
|2016 Mustang GT *Random Misfire's CEL* Charge Motion Valve "Flaps" in Intake Manifold
|2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk
|3
|R
|Engine Smoke test for possible leaking lower intake gasket
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|0
|Engine Changing lower intake gaskets
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|15
|K
|Best way to clean 4.6L DOHC upper and lower intake manifolds?
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|3
|Engine Lower intake vacuum leak
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|7
|R
|Engine My on going lower intake dilemma w/pics
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|14
|How long to wait before removing intake manifold?
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|2
|D
|F-150 4.2 Intake Manifold on V6 Mustang?
|SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
|1
|Intake plastic nipple broke, antifreeze spewing everywhere. Now what?
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|5
|For Sale 351w GT40 tubular intake + extras
|Engine and Power Adder
|0
|P
|Looking to get a Intake plate
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|0
|S
|2000 3.8l lower intake
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|0
|R
|Engine Upper intake & Components - Carbon buildup?
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|4
|LMR is making an ‘89-‘93 stock intake tube repro
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|13
|B
|Engine Questions regarding a 93 Cobra Vacuum Leak/Intake Manifold
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|6
|D
|intake manifold bolts 2006 base
|The Welcome Wagon
|0
|WTB/Trade Looking for used edelbrock 7121 performer rpm intake manifold
|Engine and Power Adder
|0
|T
|What are these in the 3.8l Intake
|SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
|4
|S
|New Guy 2003 GT looking for intake manifold upgrade recommendations
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|1
|R
|Engine Ford Explorer GT40 intake and heads
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|11
|A
|Installing BBK SSI INTAKE
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|4
|DUSTY'S New Start After Intake Replacement
|Digital Self-tuning Forum
|3
|D
|Intake information
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|8
|Intake manifold heater hose general question
|1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
|0
|M
|Engine Knocking nosie after replaced upper intake manifold
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|4
|C
|Identifying odd port on 289 intake manifold
|Classic Mustang Specific Tech
|4
|Engine Engine intake and installation questions
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|2
|R
|Engine Ordered wrong intake gaskets.
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|0
|R
|Engine Intake manifold recommendation
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|1
|7
|Cold air intake help
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|0
|B
|2011 5.0L, intake manifold wet and strong fuel smell.
|2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
|0
|Stock MAF with upgraded Throttle body?
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|17
|SOLD Gt40 tubular intake set up
|Engine and Power Adder
|5
|M
|What intake is best for me?
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|22
|G
|Intake manifold
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|4
|WTB/Trade ISO JLT Fenderwell Intake for 96-98 Cobra
|Engine and Power Adder Parts
|0
|T
|1995 Explorer intake on 1994 Mustang GT
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|4
|R
|65 289 new intake and Carb. Help required!
|1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
|5
|D
|Poor idle after full intake install
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|3
|9
|SN95 Intake Manifold and Drag Bars general questions
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|3
|L
|Oil in Engine Valley below Intake Manifold
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|6
|SOLD GT40 Tubular intakes, upper and lower, for 302
|Engine and Power Adder
|8
|J
|1970 Mustang Mach 1 Intake Manifold Issue
|Classic Mustang Specific Tech
|1
|Fox How to clean underside of lower intake?
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|12
|A
|Intake manifold to close to valve cover??
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|3
|D
|Whats the best intake for me?
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|6
|Fox Lower intake bolt snapped off.
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|15
|G
|Engine Intake removal/fuel line?
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|3
|S
|Best dual plane intake for small block Windsor
|Other Auto Tech
|19