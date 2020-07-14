4 brrl intake/carb combo for stock 1966 fastback 289

T

TJCHAWK

New Member
Jul 14, 2020
1
0
0
60
Rigby,Idaho
i am looking at replacing the stock 2 barrel carb on our 1966 fastback with a stock 289 what would you recommend, make model size? car will just be driven for fun
 

  • Sponsors(?)


2Blue2

2Blue2

will be trying this sex one when I can find it
Mar 5, 2019
1,991
1,128
123
52
Oahu
Edelbrock performer and Edelbrock 500-600cfm carb. Good upgrade on a stock motor.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
J Engine Trickflow Intake Street Burner Spacer Needed? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
T 2016 Mustang GT *Random Misfire's CEL* Charge Motion Valve "Flaps" in Intake Manifold 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 3
R Engine Smoke test for possible leaking lower intake gasket Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
91GTstroked Engine Changing lower intake gaskets Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 15
K Best way to clean 4.6L DOHC upper and lower intake manifolds? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
91GTstroked Engine Lower intake vacuum leak Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
R Engine My on going lower intake dilemma w/pics Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
92j3ieje8 How long to wait before removing intake manifold? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
D F-150 4.2 Intake Manifold on V6 Mustang? SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
BETTERBULLITT Intake plastic nipple broke, antifreeze spewing everywhere. Now what? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
Ultra90GT For Sale 351w GT40 tubular intake + extras Engine and Power Adder 0
P Looking to get a Intake plate 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
S 2000 3.8l lower intake 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
R Engine Upper intake & Components - Carbon buildup? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
02 281 GT LMR is making an ‘89-‘93 stock intake tube repro 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 13
B Engine Questions regarding a 93 Cobra Vacuum Leak/Intake Manifold Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
D intake manifold bolts 2006 base The Welcome Wagon 0
65Stang86 WTB/Trade Looking for used edelbrock 7121 performer rpm intake manifold Engine and Power Adder 0
T What are these in the 3.8l Intake SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 4
S New Guy 2003 GT looking for intake manifold upgrade recommendations SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
R Engine Ford Explorer GT40 intake and heads Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
A Installing BBK SSI INTAKE 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
90sickfox DUSTY'S New Start After Intake Replacement Digital Self-tuning Forum 3
D Intake information 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
Woody3882 Intake manifold heater hose general question 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
M Engine Knocking nosie after replaced upper intake manifold SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
C Identifying odd port on 289 intake manifold Classic Mustang Specific Tech 4
Justin87 Engine Engine intake and installation questions Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
R Engine Ordered wrong intake gaskets. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
R Engine Intake manifold recommendation Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
7 Cold air intake help 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
B 2011 5.0L, intake manifold wet and strong fuel smell. 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
NickMadore Stock MAF with upgraded Throttle body? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 17
billison SOLD Gt40 tubular intake set up Engine and Power Adder 5
M What intake is best for me? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 22
G Intake manifold SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
boostfrk WTB/Trade ISO JLT Fenderwell Intake for 96-98 Cobra Engine and Power Adder Parts 0
T 1995 Explorer intake on 1994 Mustang GT 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
R 65 289 new intake and Carb. Help required! 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 5
D Poor idle after full intake install SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
9 SN95 Intake Manifold and Drag Bars general questions 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
L Oil in Engine Valley below Intake Manifold 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 6
95BlueStallion SOLD GT40 Tubular intakes, upper and lower, for 302 Engine and Power Adder 8
J 1970 Mustang Mach 1 Intake Manifold Issue Classic Mustang Specific Tech 1
James V Fox How to clean underside of lower intake? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 12
A Intake manifold to close to valve cover?? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
D Whats the best intake for me? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
James V Fox Lower intake bolt snapped off. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 15
G Engine Intake removal/fuel line? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
S Best dual plane intake for small block Windsor Other Auto Tech 19
Similar threads
Top Bottom