I have a set of gently used 4 lug AM wheels 17x9 (I'm pretty sure they're 9' wide) with Sumitomo HTRZ tires, 245/45 all around. About 85%-90% tread left.



Because of the size, these are for pick up/local tri-state area sale only. I am located in Valley Stream, NY (Long Island).



Asking $550.00 for all.



Please note, on a stock set up, you will need a minimum 3mm spacer up front to keep the center cap of the wheel from popping off.