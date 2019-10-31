For Sale 4 lug AM wheels and Sumitomo tire set

EX-SSP

EX-SSP

Active Member
Apr 16, 2019
67
36
28
30
New York
I have a set of gently used 4 lug AM wheels 17x9 (I'm pretty sure they're 9' wide) with Sumitomo HTRZ tires, 245/45 all around. About 85%-90% tread left.

Because of the size, these are for pick up/local tri-state area sale only. I am located in Valley Stream, NY (Long Island).

Asking $550.00 for all.

Please note, on a stock set up, you will need a minimum 3mm spacer up front to keep the center cap of the wheel from popping off.
 

Attachments

  • Sponsors(?)


J

John464

New Member
Mar 10, 2020
1
0
0
47
Long Island NU
Hi,

May be interested in the wheels. I’m in Freeport.

What brand are the wheels and what year Mustang are they on?

I have a 90 LX and question fit, “rubbing” and clearance. I hear that 17x9 might be an issue with rubbing ....

Are the rims all in good shape, any rim rash or cosmetic issues ?

Thanks!
John
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
D Rims rims rims - '96 GT 5-lug 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
a50ina50 SOLD 4 lug/4 wheel disc set up Wheels Tires Brakes 1
A Wheels-Tires HELP, 4 lug 2000 cobra y2k wheels Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
S Anyone try these OEM 2017 Mustang wheels on their 5-lug Fox? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
Habu135 SOLD 4x Four lug Chrome "Cobra R" Wheels Wheels Tires Brakes 8
Similar threads
Rims rims rims - '96 GT 5-lug
SOLD 4 lug/4 wheel disc set up
Wheels-Tires HELP, 4 lug 2000 cobra y2k wheels
Anyone try these OEM 2017 Mustang wheels on their 5-lug Fox?
SOLD 4x Four lug Chrome "Cobra R" Wheels
Top Bottom