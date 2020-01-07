4 lug rear disc bracket ?

I've been collecting parts to do a 4 lug rear disc swap on my 93GT, I've pieced together almost everything but still need to get the caliper brackets.
Since I'm in no rush I posted a wanted add over on Corral and a member said he had a set (see pic ) said they were on his fox with rear 93 Cobra disc set-up.
Are these even worth buying ? They look like maybe a modified turbocoupe bracket and don't seem to have an offset.
Should I just get a set of the North Race Car brackets ?
brackets.jpg
 

