+40-45mm offset 17x9” wheel recommendations for 93 cobra

I’m sure this has been asked plenty of times before. My google skills may just be lacking...



just took ownership of a 93 cobra. It’s in need of some TLC. I’m still trying to figure out exactly what the previous owner had in mind with the suspension setup and whee selection.



long story short, it’s been converted to 5 lug. The Cobra already being wider than other models, with the additional space required by the 5 lug conversion (unsure if mine is just running SN95 spindles and axles or if it was another kit.)



it has FR500 17x9 replicas on it at all corners. With the 5 lug conversion, the modern cobra brakes and the 24mm backspacing, and the lips rolled, I’m still having rubbing issues front and rear.



the car has been lowered with an Eibach pro kit in 1999 with tokico adjustable shocks/struts if that helps any.



I’ve been working with Maximum Motorsports for a while to figure out the best way to fix the problem. (Rubbing problem) Ultimately the best fix for it at this point is to just convert to a 17x9 wheel with +40 -45 mm offset to clear the fenders and be done with it.



I really like the look of the FR500s, or the factory cobra wheels for that matter. But It Seems like there aren’t a lot of original models of wheels for these cars in that offset and 5 lug or even modern mustang type wheels.



therein lies the problem. Has anyone else run into a similar issue and has another solution? Or if it’s easier to just to change to a wheel with a greater offset and move my tires over to them and be done with it, what wheel recommendations do you have? Any pics?



It seems that most of the 17X9 wheels in the 5 lug pattern with a 40-45mm offset are more tuner car types of wheels and just not very “mustang-ish“.



Looking for any wheel recommendations to replace 17x9 FR500 wheels with something that has an offset of 40-45mm for a 5 lug 83 cobra. Color is red.



any thoughts or ideas would be appreciated.



thanks,

Chris