91AOD5.0LX said: I ordered the cat-back full stainless flowmaster system series 44 last year and mine came black also (mufflers).

I checked the system out on several different companies websights and some

Showed black and some showed silver mufflers in their pictures for the same product and part number was the same. I kept them. Click to expand...

Same here, some show silver and some show black for the same part #. American muscle was not sure if it came in silver, they want to do an exchange but can not guarantee if the new ones will be silver