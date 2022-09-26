400HP 2V N/A....Going back to my roots....

Hi 2V Fans,

I haven't been on any Forums for the past decade...been a long time. Some of the old times might remember my posts and car from 2004-2009 tim2ve frame. I was known as Yelllow20GTauto back in the day and was working to build the fastest 2v set up i could get on 281 Cubes..... with a stock 01 Cobra short block, TFS44cc Heads, VT stage 2 cams, full bolts ons my little GT pushed out [email protected] MPH... Putting down 357hp and 355 TQ through a 4k stall and 4.10 gears..... my car ended up being a daily driver/strip warrior and finally been getting her back to form..... doing a new build and shooting for 5.3 BB Stoker combo with my ported TFS Heads, bigger cams, and 11.7 to 1 CR....shooting for 400 + HP and 10s 1/4 mile on just MT Drag Radials on 17x9s.....for those of you whom remember I pull my front end off the ground with same set up with old engine so she bites hard..... I will post my progress as I have been repainting parts on the car, new interior, and basically returning her to show ready.... got the bug going to car shows recently and now that I am retired from the Army after 22 years I will enjoy my hobby again.... I have tons of experience with different engine combos, parts, cams and dyno results or feedback from almost all 2v N/A stuff ...so just let me know.... I am looking forwarding to chating with anyone interested so hi to the new folks and hey to the old guys out there ...... looking forward to playing again...

Ed
 
