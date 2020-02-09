408 Stroker build (what heads)

Hello everyone,I currently have a 1969 Mach I that I have slowly been converting to a restomod. I recently had the engine rebuilt (351w) due to an oil pump seizing. The previous build was rebuilt in texas about 5 years before I purchased it and ran well. I figured if I was going to rebuild it go for more displacement and made it a 408 stroker. With that, I was looking to reuse what parts were still good so I could get it back on the road and enjoy it. I currently have about 10 year old 195cc Dart heads on it and am looking to upgrade to heads that better match my build but I dont want to just throw bigger ones on and assume I'm matching parts correctly. I know this is a hot topic as I've read so many other threads on the subject. Figured I could lay out my exact build and see what you guys think so heres what I have currently:351w block bored .40eagle rotating assembly (EGL14123040) Stroke- 4.000 Pistons -26cc Inv. DomeComp cam shaft with hyd roller lifter: Dur 282/289lift .513/.529Intake 230 Exhaust 236lobe sep 110Vic Jr. Intake manifoldEdelbroc Terminator EFIThe car is a weekend driver, street only. I have no aspirations to race it although I love to get on it when I have a deserted road. I had it dyno'd but the readings were off on the dyno but I was told it was making around 400-450 hp/tq crank. I have seen other similar builds making over the 500hp mark. I would just hate to have the heads holding the power back. I have been looking at AFR 205 heads at around $1900/per. I just keep thinking the 195 heads are restricting the power. Let me know if I have missed anything in the info required. Thanks for all your inputs.