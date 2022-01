My first recommendation would be to build it yourself and gain the knowledge and experience.If you don't want to go that route, my next option would have someone local that you can go talk to in person and build a relationship with. You also have some good engine builders up by you-lamotta performance http://www.lamottaperformance.com/ powered by ford http://www.poweredbyford.com/store/ And there are some good builders down by meRonnie Wilson at Mustang specialtiesSteve Lee at Reith MotorsportsI've heard good things about Woody and Rick. Also look at CHP. I would not buy a motor from Summit with cheap chinese parts that you have no idea who built them and what the specs are. You get what you pay for.