417 Motorsports Front End

Here’s a couple pictures from when I was doing mine.It’s way harder to screw up than you might think.And here’s a shot from Blake’s page showing where the top ends up.But the real key is to look up under and align the tab with the OEM hole you’ll find.You can leave yourself 3-4 inches on the initial cut off to give yourself some room to work. Then you can slowly trim it back and align the holes. There’s no need for the bolt once you’ve welded it in, but it helps hold it in in the meantime.The bottom butts up right to the shock tower. Just trim it back without cutting open where the sheet metal meets and give yourself room to weld.Here’s the orientation for the lower support if you weren’t sure.Trim up and bolt the top section, get the bottom butted up against the strut tower (I used some c clamps to hold the bottom to the car) and then get the lower core slide on and tacked in.Then you can do your final welding and keep it square.Keep in mind that the frame rails will actually have a gradual angle out just as the factory ones do. It’s just a lot more noticeable with the tube front for some reason.