65fastbackresto
Active Member
-
- Apr 13, 2007
-
- 1,229
-
- 7
-
- 39
1 is in an old firetruck and the other is being used a pump for the same fire station.
What should I offer these guys for these? And the motor being used as the pump, will it be ok for a car?
These are good solid running engines and I`d hate to let them get away.
What should I offer these guys for these? And the motor being used as the pump, will it be ok for a car?
These are good solid running engines and I`d hate to let them get away.