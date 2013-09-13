Engine 429, I Found 2 Of Them, But I Don`t Know What They Are Worth.

65fastbackresto

65fastbackresto

Active Member
Apr 13, 2007
1,229
7
39
AR
1 is in an old firetruck and the other is being used a pump for the same fire station.
What should I offer these guys for these? And the motor being used as the pump, will it be ok for a car?

These are good solid running engines and I`d hate to let them get away.
 

65fastbackresto

65fastbackresto

Active Member
Apr 13, 2007
1,229
7
39
AR
Now I feel stupid, didn`t know they started making them again in 1979... I don`t think these have anything in common with the old 429CJ motors at all.
 
horse sence

horse sence

That $5 hooker turn out to be a guy
15 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
9,299
3,838
233
Wile Coyote's stunt double
i would check any way .Ford sold them for all kinds of purposes .boats and industrial. there used to be several wind machines in my area that had 428s in them. a friend of mine bought most of them.they are all diesel now:(
 
T

TommyK

New Member
Jan 15, 2011
14
0
2
CT
A lot of the industrial stuff had steel cranks and 4 bolt mains. Might be worth taking a closer look. Can you get the numbers off the block and heads?
 
65fastbackresto

65fastbackresto

Active Member
Apr 13, 2007
1,229
7
39
AR
Honestly I just dropped the ball, I looked online and found rebuilt 429`s (not the old ones) from $2500 and up. But they all said for trucks and I bet getting brackets and stuff would be a pain. It was not for me, for a buddy building cars up in IA, he asked me what he was getting into, which is when I posted the question before I looked around.

I`m the proud owner of a brand new cowl leak...omg!! Rained other day and had a full inch of water in drivers side floor, I am broken hearted to say the least.
 
horseballz

horseballz

10 Year Member
Sep 30, 2009
820
19
39
Las Vegas, NV
You may get real lucky and find that either it is a leaking windshield seal or that possibly the drain holes in the ends of the cowl are plugged/clogged with debris. I've got my fingers crossed for you.
Just My $.02,
Gene
 
4

'46Ford

New Member
Sep 17, 2020
6
0
1
51
California
I realize this is an old thread but just for FYI purposes...My 429 came out of a 1971 Mercury Marquis. Wish I'd kept it together now.
 
