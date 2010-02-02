460 and handling?

i think i'm retarded because i'm sure there are many posts on here regarding the use of big blocks in fox body mustangs. but when i put in 460 or big block i can't come up with anything.

are any of you guys running big block mustangs for other than drag racing? if so, what is the handling like? i realize they are HEAVY, but is it possible to still have a good handling car with that much motor in the nose??? other than moving the battery to the back, how else can some weight be transferred to the rear?
 

460 is teh suck for handling.

but i'm not speaking from experience.. i could be wrong...

but i just don't see how it could handle well.
 
had one in my 78 Fairmont. It was street only,so I didn't care,but it handled OK. Thinking of putting one in my 90 coupe, or a 351W(different thread). With aluminum heads and intake weight comes down to a stock 351W. Again if it's a street car, I don't care.
 
your better bet if you want big cubes is to build a 351 thats bored and stroked to a 408 or 427. a 460 in a fox is a lot of work and even more weight
 
fiveohwblow said:
Is there a "best" 351 to get?
69-70 have the strongest blocks and deck height of 9.48" & more desirable of the blocks..71-74's are also very good choices and very strong 351's but with a deck height of 9.50".

IMHO keep any stock block 351w below 650fwhp and it will be fine.
 
They make motor mounts for a 460 to go into a fox. They aren't too expensive. But like above said, a 351W with a blower or N20 would be better.
 
a 460 in a Fox is awesome for drag racing but if you care anything about carving corners then its not a good choice. The weight distribution on a stock V8 fox is horrible to begin with.. then add an extra 200lbs to the nose with a stock iron headed 460 and its that much worse. Best bet is to build a nice 393/408 stroker and call it a day... best of both worlds IMO..
 
greensvt21 said:
69-70 have the strongest blocks and deck height of 9.48" & more desirable of the blocks..71-74's are also very good choices and very strong 351's but with a deck height of 9.50".

IMHO keep any stock block 351w below 650fwhp and it will be fine.
Thanks!
 
what transmissions would be able to hook up to the 460? could i still use a tremec 5-speed or would i need to switch to a something else? i'd like to stick with a manual?

the reason the big block came up is that i might have the chance to get into a nice 460 for a very good price. the motor is reportedly putting out 480hp as is. can you guys direct me to any good writeups for this type of swap?

all of the input is much appreciated....as always... :nice:
 
uhm you want to up the nose weight of a fox by 250lbs+ and still think you're gonna have handeling ability? the engine is longer so figure the added dressed weight will be pucshed even further forward on the car, plus good luck getting got acerman and anti dive with all that extra weight and modded k member to get that bitch to fit, if you're looking for big power and handling then an aluminum 427 is what you're gonna want, fully dressed weight would be less than a 302 and make 3 times the power, but hey just IMO i dont carve much :rolleyes:
 
there is a member here by the name of xplodinggopher or exploding gopher, anyway something like that. He has a very well done 460 swap. He hasnt been active for a while, but look him up and send him a pm.
 
if u are wanting the car to handle i would not do a bbf in it. i have a 93 coupe
i was doing a bbf and a turbo just for drag racing. my car with out a motor or tranny is only 1860 pounds. so the bbf would not be a problem
 
Shaolin Crane said:
uhm you want to up the nose weight of a fox by 250lbs+ and still think you're gonna have handeling ability? the engine is longer so figure the added dressed weight will be pucshed even further forward on the car, plus good luck getting got acerman and anti dive with all that extra weight and modded k member to get that bitch to fit, if you're looking for big power and handling then an aluminum 427 is what you're gonna want, fully dressed weight would be less than a 302 and make 3 times the power, but hey just IMO i dont carve much :rolleyes:
i was wondering if you were going to post on this thread, and if so, just how bad the "flame" would be for even thinking about a 460 :D

the ONLY reason i considered this option was because a good opportunity came up for a good motor at a good price. but i talked with a guy at MM last night and after i got him to stop laughing he finally said...."oh we could definitely get it to handle. BUT, the car would weigh 4000lbs when it was done. because of the extra weight in the front, we'd actually have to add lead weights to the back of the car to get the balance put back to where it needs to be. the simple answer is to use a different motor"

so to make a long story short, i will NOT be using this motor.
 
undercnstrction said:
i was wondering if you were going to post on this thread, and if so, just how bad the "flame" would be for even thinking about a 460 :D

the ONLY reason i considered this option was because a good opportunity came up for a good motor at a good price. but i talked with a guy at MM last night and after i got him to stop laughing he finally said...."oh we could definitely get it to handle. BUT, the car would weigh 4000lbs when it was done. because of the extra weight in the front, we'd actually have to add lead weights to the back of the car to get the balance put back to where it needs to be. the simple answer is to use a different motor"

so to make a long story short, i will NOT be using this motor.
4,000 lbs....:rlaugh:....wait, like the GT500, Terminator, Auto pervertible 05+.....:rolleyes:
 
fiveohwblow said:
4,000 lbs....:rlaugh:....wait, like the GT500, Terminator, Auto pervertible 05+.....:rolleyes:
that's the same reaction i had! looks like it's back to the world of small blocks :nice: worst part is, just by dropping that motor in, i'd be sitting on 500hp (it's not a complete stocker 460 :D ). that's alright, i'll trade some HP for the ability to actually turn the car :nice:
 
