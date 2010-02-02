460 and handling?

Shaolin Crane said: uhm you want to up the nose weight of a fox by 250lbs+ and still think you're gonna have handeling ability? the engine is longer so figure the added dressed weight will be pucshed even further forward on the car, plus good luck getting got acerman and anti dive with all that extra weight and modded k member to get that bitch to fit, if you're looking for big power and handling then an aluminum 427 is what you're gonna want, fully dressed weight would be less than a 302 and make 3 times the power, but hey just IMO i dont carve much Click to expand...

i was wondering if you were going to post on this thread, and if so, just how bad the "flame" would be for even thinking about a 460the ONLY reason i considered this option was because a good opportunity came up for a good motor at a good price. but i talked with a guy at MM last night and after i got him to stop laughing he finally said...."oh we could definitely get it to handle. BUT, the car would weigh 4000lbs when it was done. because of the extra weight in the front, we'd actually have to add lead weights to the back of the car to get the balance put back to where it needs to be. the simple answer is to use a different motor"so to make a long story short, i will NOT be using this motor.