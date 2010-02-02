460 and handling?

undercnstrction
Nov 10, 2009
312
0
0
i think i'm retarded because i'm sure there are many posts on here regarding the use of big blocks in fox body mustangs. but when i put in 460 or big block i can't come up with anything.
are any of you guys running big block mustangs for other than drag racing? if so, what is the handling like? i realize they are HEAVY, but is it possible to still have a good handling car with that much motor in the nose??? other than moving the battery to the back, how else can some weight be transferred to the rear?
