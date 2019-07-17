460 audio issues

I recently bought a 94 Cobra and there is no radio, the amps aren't in the back either. I have an aftermarket radio, do I need a specific amp bypass harness or do I need to get the amps?
 

I'm not sure there is a bypass harness for this; even Crutchfield recommends running new wiring. The impedance is odd (6 Ohm I believe), and the amps are wired in a strange configuration (I want to say they're in a series). Other than a head unit, almost nothing works with the system other than OEM parts, and what is available for that isn't worth the asking price.

I rewired my whole system over a blown speaker and would do it again. A simple solution might be to run speaker wires from the dash to each speaker location and put in a decent 6x8 on all 4 corners, using the amp built into the head unit. I did components and a 5 channel amp (and a sub I have yet to build a box for), so it was a little more involved, but still not terrible.
 
the Mach 460 amps want to see 3ohm, the stock speakers are 6 ohms wired in parallel resulting in a 3ohm load.

The tweeters front and rear all run on the main output of the head at 4ohms and the mach amps get single from the rear RCA outputs, splitting the signal between 2 amps left/right, and 2 speakers per amp front/rear (but there is no F/R fade) .

you can do 2 things:

run new leads to the 4 ohm replacement speakers you want to run (Assumeing the box is still in the back, just no amps) from the head units harness.

or

you can just tap into the tweeter leads and run them to your new 4 ohm speakers.

no bypass needed, just redirect the source.
 
