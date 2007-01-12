460 in a SN95

Hey I was just wondering if anyone has ever put a big block 460 in their SN95? I have thought about putting one in my 94 Cobra but dont know what all is needed to do this swap. I already have my car carbuerated so thats not a problem. I know they make a 460 swap kit for a Fox body but will that specific kit work on my Cobra? I know I need engine mounts, oil pan and headers but do they make a kit for our cars? Thanks
 

Too Much Weight :crazy:

It just ain't worth all the custom stuff needed :nono:

When a Stroked Windsor gives about the same benefits
but
Way less hassle AND less weight up front :nice:

Grady
 
The car that set the bar.
Founding Member
Nov 29, 1999
5,676
1
76
Altoona, PA
www.angelfire.com
One of my track buddies put the 514 stroker crate engine from FRPP in his '98GT. It was carb'd with a C4 and it ran 11's at over 120 on drag radials all day long. I haven't spoken to him in a LONG time so I can't really get you any more information, sorry.
 
Mustang Master
Apr 6, 2003
6,817
13
79
DFW Texas
Visit site
Thanks for the replies, but how much custom work you talkin about Grady?
Well I haven't put a 460 in one of our Stangs
but
I can give some basic or general motor swap info :D

When going to a different motor stuff such as:
Motor Weight
Mounting to frame
Mounting to trans
Header Availability
Clearances
etc

needs to be considered

You can gain 50 cubes with NO issues with a 302 stroker
You can gain big block cubes with MINIMAL issues with Windsor stroker

We all know about the issues when using a Windsor like:
Hood
Headers
and
I know there are a few more which I can't recall
but
The issues are what I would call ... minimal :)

Now ... Going to a 460 in our Stangs

You are gonna have to work out or solve more issues simply because
the difference between our oem block and the 460 is much greater than
original motor and the Windsor.

I just thought about another hassle with this swap ;)

Fuel system, firing order, and the keeping the pcm happy :eek:

Looks like too much of everything to me :shrug:

Just thinking out loud ... anyway :D

Grady
 
Ehh not worried about the PCM because Ill be carbed. Tranny should not present a problem because I know a few people that have C4s in their Fox and a SN95 shouldnt be any different. Headers and an oil pan comes in a kit along with the motor mounts. Im just wanting something different other than a Windsor style motor
 
New Member
Apr 13, 2006
519
1
0
New Mexico
True, a stroked 351 can give you just about all the power you need, especially if you go with some forced induction....

...but having a 460 or a 460 based stroker in a mustang is just plain badass, 'nuff said.

I say do what you want as long as you got the patience, time, and money to do what you want.

Oh yeah, and there are 460 swap motor mounts out there.
 
20180829_115601.jpg
20180829_115601.jpg here are some pics of a 1971 460 with C9VE-A 72cc closed chamber...weiand stealth intake...edelbrock 780 vac sec/elec choke...hooker metal ceramic coated super comps...comp cams 2nd strongest marine cam-.585"-.595" 256 @ .050...C-6...B&M kit...oh ya, it's a convertible. A real sleeper LOL!!!
 
No sweat guys. I bought the motor mounts from ford racing.
Welded 1/2" steel plates onto motor mount pads on k-bar...this way headers clear k-bar.
Of course you'll need the oil pan from D&D auto spec.
The hooker metallic ceramic super comps are perfect, except for the cpl of runs in the ceramic coating.
Cut the tranny tunnel access holes inside car at floor for cooling line access and shifter lever install.
Keep cuts, as you'll need to make panels out of them for future access.
You'll need to notch two small spots on firewall for install.
Get your master cylinder switched out with a manual, or the valve cover won't fit...and the vac booster may get bruised up installing engine.
Don't worry about the headers/steering shaft fit. The shaft fits right through the middle of the header on drivers side...don't even disconnect the shaft from the rack.
I am going with the hei. So removal of all sensor wiring will be fun.
There is prob 2-3 days of elec, shifter, driveshaft, cooler & radiator and walah!!!
No Fear bitches.
The dif isn't in yet. It's an H-6 out of a '99 Navigator. 35 spline w/anti-lock and 13.5" rotors.
Since it came out of a 4x4...I have to shorten the longer side by 1-5/8" and buy corresponding shaft.

All in all...YES...I'd do it again.
 
Did I forget to mention the weld on sub frame connectors from LMR? They fit great, but still need to be finish welded.
I do plan to add lotsa extra reinforcement ti undercarriage.
I do have an independent rear suspension unit out of a '92 Vette that I thought about installing. The driveline company talked me outta that unit, and to stick with the H-6 3.73:1 from the '99 Nav.

I prob need to add some heat insulation to interior flooring as well.
Then new top, paint, carpet, guage cluster and restuff the leather seats.
Saweeeet ride for eves in the desert.
 
  • Like
Reactions: General karthief
What are you using for a hood?
No hood as of yet. I was considering an Eleanor style rise, but there's prob a 4" higher need directly above the carb.
I should be starting this monster Thanksgiving weekend. I will be posting the startup on my IG acct: coldsteelonice

My direct cell phone for texting /pics/questions is
702 738-9900
Name is George
 
