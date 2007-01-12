460 in a SN95

Thanks for the replies, but how much custom work you talkin about Grady?
Well I haven't put a 460 in one of our Stangs
but
I can give some basic or general motor swap info
When going to a different motor stuff such as:
Motor Weight
Mounting to frame
Mounting to trans
Header Availability
Clearances
etc
needs to be considered
You can gain 50 cubes with NO issues with a 302 stroker
You can gain big block cubes with MINIMAL issues with Windsor stroker
We all know about the issues when using a Windsor like:
Hood
Headers
and
I know there are a few more which I can't recall
but
The issues are what I would call ... minimal
Now ... Going to a 460 in our Stangs
You are gonna have to work out or solve more issues simply because
the difference between our oem block and the 460 is much greater than
original motor and the Windsor.
I just thought about another hassle with this swap
Fuel system, firing order, and the keeping the pcm happy
Looks like too much of everything to me
Just thinking out loud ... anyway
Grady