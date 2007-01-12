460 in a SN95

No sweat guys. I bought the motor mounts from ford racing.

Welded 1/2" steel plates onto motor mount pads on k-bar...this way headers clear k-bar.

Of course you'll need the oil pan from D&D auto spec.

The hooker metallic ceramic super comps are perfect, except for the cpl of runs in the ceramic coating.

Cut the tranny tunnel access holes inside car at floor for cooling line access and shifter lever install.

Keep cuts, as you'll need to make panels out of them for future access.

You'll need to notch two small spots on firewall for install.

Get your master cylinder switched out with a manual, or the valve cover won't fit...and the vac booster may get bruised up installing engine.

Don't worry about the headers/steering shaft fit. The shaft fits right through the middle of the header on drivers side...don't even disconnect the shaft from the rack.

I am going with the hei. So removal of all sensor wiring will be fun.

There is prob 2-3 days of elec, shifter, driveshaft, cooler & radiator and walah!!!

No Fear bitches.

The dif isn't in yet. It's an H-6 out of a '99 Navigator. 35 spline w/anti-lock and 13.5" rotors.

Since it came out of a 4x4...I have to shorten the longer side by 1-5/8" and buy corresponding shaft.



All in all...YES...I'd do it again.