460 vs 351w in the SN95 budget.

Hi guys, I'm from Russia so sorry for my english.
I own a 1995 GT and am a fan of classic American cars and large displacement manual gearboxes.

In Russia, we have very few motors that can be found for a swap.
Mostly 351w and 460 from ford econoline come across. Their power is about 200-250 horsepower. And they come across in the announcements randomly. That is, the choice is limited.
Please tell me what budget I need to rely on for parts in the USA if I would like to swap one of these motors and get about 350 horsepower and a manual transmission?
What mechanical gearbox can the 460 be connected to?

Can I find an injector for the 460 for my purposes? Or just a carb?
351 and 460 Are the engine blocks from econoline the same blocks that were installed on the 429 boss/Ford GT40 and Saleen S351/Cobra R respectively?

if I come across 460 instead of 351 is it worth bothering. How much worse will the car handling?
 

Sorry guys, I don't understand what a limited budget is. Is it possible to approximate figures. We can think in different categories. For some, $ 2,000 is a lot, but for someone, $ 30,000 is not enough.
How much do you think a full set of parts would cost in the US for a swap like this guy?


In Russia, the problem is not to choose a engine, but to find at least some motor of this size! Whether it's 351W or 460W, there isn't much to choose from. You need to buy what is indicated in the advertisement. It may well be offered only 1 engine for the whole country!
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fi_PD6G49rU
 
Last edited:
A 460 will be limited in what parts are available. The 351 has a larger amount of aftermarket parts available and will be cheaper and easier to work with. If you can find a roller 351, I would go with that.
 
So it's not a real saleen, ok, my vote is for the 351 windsor engine, you can stroke it huge by large, it's lighter than a 460 and it will be a less expensive build.
As far as how much it would cost :shrug: look for swap kits on the interwebs.
 
