460 vs 351w in the SN95 budget.

Hi guys, I'm from Russia so sorry for my english.

I own a 1995 GT and am a fan of classic American cars and large displacement manual gearboxes.



In Russia, we have very few motors that can be found for a swap.

Mostly 351w and 460 from ford econoline come across. Their power is about 200-250 horsepower. And they come across in the announcements randomly. That is, the choice is limited.

Please tell me what budget I need to rely on for parts in the USA if I would like to swap one of these motors and get about 350 horsepower and a manual transmission?

What mechanical gearbox can the 460 be connected to?



Can I find an injector for the 460 for my purposes? Or just a carb?

351 and 460 Are the engine blocks from econoline the same blocks that were installed on the 429 boss/Ford GT40 and Saleen S351/Cobra R respectively?



if I come across 460 instead of 351 is it worth bothering. How much worse will the car handling?