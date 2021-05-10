4r70w manual valve body questions

Have a general inquiry question about the overdrive and TC lockup.

Is there any reason why both of these cant be actuated by the same switch?

Basically, when your in 3rd and flip the switch to go into 4th/OD, it would go into 4th and also TC lockup.

I know very well this is not to be done when racing or high loads but when cruising its just 1 less thing to remember when slowing down to downshift.