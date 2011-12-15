4R70W shifts too fast after gear swap please help

So wait, you are saying the only problem is that it's shifting into OD too soon? And by too soon, you mean 30-35 mph?



I honestly don't see the problem here. My 98 GT with stock 3.27 gears changes into OD at around 40 mph so long as I'm not on the throttle hard and loading the motor. My granddad's 01 GT with the stock 3.27s changes into OD even sooner, usually around 35. If you follow the math, that's at about 1500 rpm in 3rd gear; swap in 4:30s, and if it changes at 1500, that's only 27 mph. So you are actually shifting later than my granddad's 01 GT would if it had 4.30s in it.



FWIW, my transmission does a few funny things when I have the 3-4 shift pressure turned all the way up. So I just don't turn it all the way up.



And also, the J-Mod is really not hard at all. Especially considering you have a supercharged Mustang (as do I), I think it should be a REQUIREMENT. I promise that you will absolutely love it. And if you've done hardly any wrenching on your car at all, you can do the J-mod. It only took me a few hours from start to finish, and I had never touched the transmission before. Follow the write ups over on the TCCoA, and it's practically impossible to mess up.