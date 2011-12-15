4R70W shifts too fast after gear swap please help

Mustang_Guy81
Ok let me say ive been reading here a while before joining and lots of great info!!!
The car in question here is a 1996 mustang gt with a 4R70W tranny and the following mods
VORTECH V1 supercharger 7lbs
UPR X pipe
Flow master cat back
K&N filter
Subframe connectors
BBK 78mm TB
2in drop
4.30 rear gears
17x9 cobra r up front
17x10.5 cobra r rears
Upgraded slotted/cross drilled rotors
Dallas mustangs speedcal
superchips 1725 tuner
As you can see just a descent daily driver for warm weather.
The issues im having are at part throttle and i mean very light throttle the car wants to shift into OD by about 30-35mph.But if you nail it from say a dead stop it will flat out and get and holds the gears like it should.This only started after the gear swap so i had a tuner that came with the car the superchips 1725 max micro tuner and i set the shift points/line pressure to max and set the gear ratio to 4.30.That did almost nothing so i searched online and seen others had used a dallas mustangs speedcal so i bought one and this thing actually worked and got my speedo dead on with my gps units i tried two to make sure but it still shifts too soon whats the deal?
If i kinda gas it a little off the line she shifts normal and seems just fine same as if i mash it WOT it will hold the gears and do as it should also cruising down the road if i nail it wot itll downshift as it should only at light part throttle do i have issues.Is this just the nature of the beast or am i missing somethin?
