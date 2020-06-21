4R70w Transmission Level Confusing?

S

snuup408

New Member
Jun 21, 2020
1
0
0
47
Georgia
Drained all fluids out of 98 GT transmission including the converter. I filled back up with about 5 quarts, Started the car and cycled through the gears. I then added more fluid till the level on the stick looks good. At operating temp it was good and I drove around the block, came home an fluid was good. next day I check the level cold and it was good. I got to operating temp and check again and the stick is dry. I added more and drove around the block. Came home and dry. I shut it off and let it sit. Next day came back and it was good while cold. Almost like too much was in. I started it and warmed it up and the stick is dry. I let it cool and it looks like too much. It has been that way for a few days so im scared to drive it. It will go into gear with no problems and shift. It has never done that before. I did an engine replace so I did drain it all out and replace the lines. I have the top line coming out of the radiator going into the top of the trans. and of course the bottom line coming out of the radiator going into the bottom of the trans. Do I have them backwards? I do remember everytime I flush the trans I disconnected the top radiator line and it would gush out of the radiator not the line, so it was the return line. But is the top of the trans the return also? I didn't take pics.Ive heard and read and diagrams in my book shows the top of the trans is the return. sorry so long winded, just want to get all the facts in there. Thanks.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Mexidankus Drivetrain AOD valve body on 4R70W SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 2
a91what Transmission for 393W-- 4R70W??? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 16
G 4r70w Automatic Transmission Problems 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 9
Killa What Is Best Transmission Cooler For 4r70w SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
M Drivetrain Transmission Swap 1996 3.8l 4570w To A 2002 4r70w SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
L Drivetrain Problems With 4r70w Auto Transmission SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
JJ Glo 4R70W Transmission removal SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
S 4R70W 2WD Transmission, Modular Case. 4.6L, 5.4L Drivetrain Parts 1
R 4R70W Transmission aftermarket shifter? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
nancygrl 4R70W Transmission question SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
0 Can you swap a 2005+ 5 speed auto transmission in place of the 4R70W???? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 9
scupking 4r70w Transmission Overdrive issue? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
Greenscobie86 96 4R70W Auto Transmission FOR SALE Drivetrain Parts 2
4.6boy 4R70W transmission help SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 7
isjoining Whining noise from transmission (4R70W) or rear end gears? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 15
T 4R70W Transmission Problem SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
H Strength of a 4R70W transmission? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 22
Bubba Z. What are your shift speeds on your 4R70W transmission? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
D 4r70w Transmission fluid return line? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
M Drivetrain Going from T5 to 1996 truck 4r70w 1989 GT Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
T 351w behind 4r70w 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
T Aode/4r70w 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
rdtavape transgo on my 97 4r70w SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
Hudson N Auto trans not engaging after braking 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
metal mike What's it Worth? 1996 mustang twin turbo What is it Worth?!?!? 3
metal mike 4r70w full manual 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 7
nelzfoxes Drivetrain Need a replacement for AODE... 4R70W? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 13
H 4R70W 1-2 weird Shifting Sound SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
D 4r70w guys chime in SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
D 4r70w swap guys chime in 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
O 2001 GT~4r70w questions 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
O 2001 GT~ 4r70w questions 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
R 1970 4R70W swap 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
R 4r70w 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
R 4r70w 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
stanglx2002 Progress Thread '88 GT Hell Horse - All over the place 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 416
R I Need 4r70w Trans Help 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
1badfifty Drivetrain 4r70w Internal Swap Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 20
0 Drivetrain 4r70w Bushing Removal SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
Knowbody Drivetrain T5 To 4r70w Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
FaithTruthWisdom Help: 4r70w Swap. 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
FaithTruthWisdom Wanted: 4r70w Other Classifieds 0
IH8BOWTIES 4r70w Differences. Could Use Some Advice 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
C SOLD Baumann Usshift (optishift) 4r70w Controller And Harness $475 Drivetrain Parts 4
J 2001 Gt 4r70w Problem 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
Modular2v Need A 4r70w That Can Stand Up To 700hp SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
Bullitt347 SOLD Stifflers Trans Crossmember For Aod/4r70w Drivetrain Parts 0
jnobles06 4r70w Shift Selector Arm On Trans Question W/pic 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Madmardigan 4r70w Swap Or Aod Rebuild? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
B Drivetrain 4r70w Trouble SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
Similar threads
Top Bottom