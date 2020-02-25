4v foxbody

Hello guys, just picked up a Lincoln mark viii with the 4v motor for 300 bucks. I’m going to be swapping the motor into my 87 notch. I wanted to get info what I should do to the motor before I throw it in the fox. Like any thing these motors are known for that’s better to change it before I put it in? Motor has 175k on it. I want to eventually sc it. I know if I go the m112 route I need to go with the termi heads. Any benefits of porting the current head? I also have a cobra upper n Lower intake for it. Any other recommendations for power please mention it. Thank you.