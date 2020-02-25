4v foxbody

R

RJ Brar

Member
May 27, 2017
21
7
13
24
Hello guys, just picked up a Lincoln mark viii with the 4v motor for 300 bucks. I’m going to be swapping the motor into my 87 notch. I wanted to get info what I should do to the motor before I throw it in the fox. Like any thing these motors are known for that’s better to change it before I put it in? Motor has 175k on it. I want to eventually sc it. I know if I go the m112 route I need to go with the termi heads. Any benefits of porting the current head? I also have a cobra upper n Lower intake for it. Any other recommendations for power please mention it. Thank you.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Z Engine 88 foxbody not running Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
Mstng93SSP Is the foxbody used part market dead? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 40
J Mid-engine, AWD, foxbody with Ferrari chassis 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 14
Q Foxbody 5.4 4V Build Thread 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
A Suspension Foxbody sitting lower in the back. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
Similar threads
Engine 88 foxbody not running
Is the foxbody used part market dead?
Mid-engine, AWD, foxbody with Ferrari chassis
Foxbody 5.4 4V Build Thread
Suspension Foxbody sitting lower in the back.
Top Bottom