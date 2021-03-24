4v Swap Wiring Questions

2 Questions...engine, trans, and headers are in and it's time to start diving into the electrical side of things.

Question 1 - I'm about to start slicing into my 04GT's harness to extend the harness for my 4v coils. I'm looking to see if anyone knows what gauge the wire is so I order the right stuff the first time.

Question 2 - I'm ordering a higher amp SN cobra style alternator to replace the squeaky Mk8 alternator I have. What alternator repair harness should I order and how does it splice into the 2v alternator harness?
 

I've always been told 16ga minimum for coils; I built a COP conversion from 16ga wire for my 98 last year and have not had any issues.
 
tsemmett said:
I've always been told 16ga minimum for coils; I built a COP conversion from 16ga wire for my 98 last year and have not had any issues.
Click to expand...
Saw your response the other day and ordered a multi colored 16g GXL kit so I can color code all of harness extensions. Should be here in the next day or so if FedEx doesn't get lost like they enjoy doing when they see my neighborhood.
 
