Hey y'all! It's been quite a while since I regularly posted on stangnet, and I figured I'd get back on since I know there are literally tons of good folks on here and I'm about to start another undertaking that may soon require some assistance. Onto the project:



As the subject line would indicate, I'm dropping a 4V into my '84GT. The original intent was to buy the complete engine from a '98 Cobra...that deal kinda fell through and my source for a powerplant was on hold for a bit as I really wanted the Teksid block (ok, ok, so the desire to have an aluminum block was kinda vain). I finally found one, but now since I'm having to source all the external and many internal parts, the road to installing this engine in my car has gotten somewhat bumpy.



Stuff I've already acquired:

PA Racing K-member

Teksid block (bore .020")

Cam covers (anyone know where to get blue wrinkle finish?)

Timing cover

Timing set

8 bolt crank (polished, ass'y balanced)

C heads w/99-01 Cobra cams (5 angle v/j, new seals)

Mach 1 intake with throttle cable and throttle body

DSS pistons

Used set of Manley rods w/ARP 2000 bolts

4R75 tranny w/3500 stall and fwd manual v/b

Single turbo exhaust parts (no downpipe)

hyrdoboost setup

60lb injectors



Stuff I know I'll need:

Fuel rails

Cam Spacers

a/c pump and hardware (I "have" some of these parts-just not in my posession)

Turbo (precision 6766, billet compressor, .81 A/R exh housing)

FMIC with piping

Computer/harnesses

Starter

Belt tensioner and idler

Alternator

P/S pump with lines to rack...have the ones to the hyrdoboost...still ironing all that out

Driveshaft

3 pump hat (hey, I might wanna run E85 later)

99-04 fuel tank

Blow-thru 75mm MAF

Wastegate

Blow-off valve



There's probably some stuff on there (both lists) I've forgotten, but that's the bulk of it. I knew this wouldn't be a cheap undertaking, but I wanted it and I believe having a turbo'd 4V will more than meet my goals. The best part about this is that after owning the car for as long as I have, it'll finally have working a/c again. I don't necessarily believe everything I'm told, but coming from the one who talked me into this, and corroborated by at least three others, my goal of 500-550rwhp will be met without much effort...we shall see. As things progress and I have opportunity, I'll post up pictures-wish me luck!