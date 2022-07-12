MUSTANGJOE
Hey guys,
I have 16" pony wheels right now, car sits pretty good for stock height..
My question is if I replace my wheels with some 17" ponies, will I get that ugly 4x4 look? Meaning big gap between fender and wheel.
Looking at 245/45 up front and 275/40 rear.
Its a 93 GT convertible.
Thank you!!
