5.0 falls on its face

Hello . this is a PLEASE HELP!

1991 MUSTANG GT CONVERTABLE.

HAD HEAD GASKET DONE ( DIDNT NEED TOO)

NEW WIRES

NEW DISTRIBUTOR

NEW PLUGS

NEW COIL. NEW MAP SENSOR NEW FUEL PUMP,

OK IDLES ROUGH, WHEN YOU STEP ON IT TAKES OFF THEN DIES, CHOKING OUT,,,,ITS FUEL INJECTED, WITH SUPERCHARGER.

BEFORE I WASTE A GALLON OF GAS TO BURN THIS CAR, CAN ANYONE PLEASE HELP!!!!