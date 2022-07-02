I bought these 5.0 injectors and was planning on putting them in my 2.3l today but im hesitant and need a push in either direction. I see some saying this will make the car run a little better, some say it'll slow it down and others that it'll fry my ecu. I've not got much done to the car except upgraded fuel pump, ignition and open exhaust. I don't mind wasting some fuel while I get more done but I don't want to risk damaging anything either.