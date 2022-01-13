Engine 5.0 lifter tap until oil pressure gets up. Adjustment possible?

As mentioned in a thread about EEC troubleshooting, my Dad has a 65 Mustang with a much more modern 5.0 in it. I have not been able to find an exact year for it. It was purchased from Ford, as a long block with aluminum heads. If he has 30K on this engine I would be surprised. It's a go to the car club meets nice weekend drive car.

Over the last 2 years or so, a lifter has begun to tap when the car fires up from cold. He found out from a local mechanic that those motors don't have adjustments for the rocker arms.
What can be done to fix this sort of tap? Shims? Different length push rod? Could the lifter just need to be replaced?
 

More than likely the lifter needs to be replaced. If they are pedestal mount rockers they aren't really adjustable except with shims. When replacing just the lifter the shim that's there now will be OK as long as same pushrod is used.
 
