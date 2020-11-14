5.0 Pandemic build

welltal89

New Member
Jul 15, 2014
Hi all,

Wanted to chronicle my 5.0 build so that I've got somewhere to keep track of my progress. After looking for a new project fox, I decided to start with the engine since I wanted to start with a good drivetrain and drop it into something with minimal rust. I decided to go this route because the last 3 projects I've had came with issues I found out about once I got them running. I figured this would give me the opportunity to make sure everything on the engine is solid and the only issues would be ancillary (not to do with bad bearings, head gaskets, etc.)

Also, I wanted a project that didn't take up a lot of room.

I ended up buying a 5.0 block out of a 93 mustang GT that got a 347 stroker. The guy said his kid found there was a knock, so he parked it and dropped in a new motor (wish I had that kind of money.) After bringing the block home and tearing into it, I did discover that on top of a bad 1-2 rod bearing, it looked like the oil hadn't been changed in a long time and it had been sitting in the pan for a long time. It had begun essentially turned to thick sludge. My diagnosis? Dude never changed the oil.

Follow along as I update with the teardown, thanks for stopping by!
 

