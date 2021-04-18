5.0 pull-out for swap into non-Ford...What do I need?

I'm pricing out a Cobra replica build, and it's looking like the cheapest/easiest way to get a fuel-injected 302 and T5 in is by pulling them out of a '93-95 5.0 Mustang. This is something of a sanity check...What exactly do I need for such a transplant to drop in and run? Assuming the alternator fits (I don't need power steering or air conditioning), if I grab the intake, headers, throttle body, and ECU, will the engine "just work", or are there any further tricks in play? Is there a good article on how this is done? Anything else is worth grabbing if I just need the motor to run and gears to shift?I tried searching around for "pull-out" or "take-out", but I'm probably using the wrong terminology.Is this worth doing anymore, or will I come out ahead buying a turn-key rebuild...? My plan was to find an engine that was running well, replace any seals/gaskets, visually inspect the internals, and hope for the best.