5.0 pull-out for swap into non-Ford...What do I need?

Tremelune

Apr 18, 2021
I'm pricing out a Cobra replica build, and it's looking like the cheapest/easiest way to get a fuel-injected 302 and T5 in is by pulling them out of a '93-95 5.0 Mustang. This is something of a sanity check...

What exactly do I need for such a transplant to drop in and run? Assuming the alternator fits (I don't need power steering or air conditioning), if I grab the intake, headers, throttle body, and ECU, will the engine "just work", or are there any further tricks in play? Is there a good article on how this is done? Anything else is worth grabbing if I just need the motor to run and gears to shift?

I tried searching around for "pull-out" or "take-out", but I'm probably using the wrong terminology.

Is this worth doing anymore, or will I come out ahead buying a turn-key rebuild...? My plan was to find an engine that was running well, replace any seals/gaskets, visually inspect the internals, and hope for the best.

Noobz347

Noobz347

Tremelune said:
it's looking like the cheapest/easiest way to get a fuel-injected 302 and T5 in is by pulling them out of a '93-95 5.0 Mustang.
Hmmm... :chin Good luck with that one.

You might have better luck with a 96 to 01 Explorer. Seems like those are drying up too.

You need the engine, accessory drive (all of it, even the parts you won't end up using but you can leave the A/C compressor... I'd take it anyway if it's there), the harness, and ECU.

From there, you can adapt to gauges etc... You should get the entire inlet tract to include the Mass Air Meter and even the airbox.

You should also take everything out to and including the throttle linkage (this will give you options later).

If you pull it be real careful not to cut or damage any portion of the harness.


Your alternative would be to purchase an aftermarket tuning kit. No A9L required and no ancient OEM harness required.

Again though, if you find a donor with all of these parts.... [Take Them]! :)
 
