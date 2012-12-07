5.0 rear main bearing... is it going out???

Pulled oil pan and saw no obvious issues and rear bearing looks fine.Pulled the transmission with the intention of replacing the pump. When i got it off I saw evidence the flexplate had been rubbing against the shroud as seen below...The white you see on the outer diameter of the flexplate is white chalk I was using to troubleshoot when it was still installed but it had been rubbing there at some point as indicated by the galling on the shroud as well as in multiple other places as denoted by the permanent marker.As soon as I saw this I thought I had the answer and did not pull the pump to investigate further. Though I know the sound of the plate rubbing on the shroud is much different, like a lighter metal scrapping sound unlike what I currently have, I figured it may sound different especially at the inner diameter of the shroud where it is more secure.I cleaned up the galling from the shroud and cut about 3" from the inner diameter to ensure it never rubs again. Purchased a new flexplate just in case it was warped and even threw in a new converter just in case swelling was an issue. Dropped a cool $300 on those two items.Installed everything and cranked it up only to hear the same sound!!!!! OMG!!!Anyway, I am at a complete loss now. I am so sure the sound is coming from this area but I am 100% positive it is not the shroud or the starter.Here is a recording of the sound. Maybe someone can listen and help me figure out what it is...PLEASE!Is seems to be more prominent in NEUTRAL and SOMETIMES goes away in DRIVE or REVERSE but not always.Here is a crappy shot of pump...Thanks. :-[Sent from my Droid using Tapatalk 2