5.0 rear main bearing... is it going out???

'87 5.0HO EFI mileage unknown
Noticed a high pitch chirping sound today and thought it was just the serp belt acting up. Upon further investigation, I narrowed the area to the rear of the oil pan. I initially thought it could be the flexplate rubbing the shroud but I am pretty sure it is in the engine oil pan.
The sound it high pitch chirping and frequency changes with RPM. I feel a vibration on the pan with a frequency coincident with the sound.
I have never dealt with engine bearing issues but I can't think of anything else this sound could be.
I have been running this engine for about 10 years, put about 3,000 miles on it per year and have had temp issues in the past which have been resolved. My oil pressure has always seemed low like 25psi but the pressure has not changed with the discovery of this sound and my oil level and condition are fine. No abnormal conditions lately nor any extreme RPM encounters.
Does anyone have any thoughts about what else it could be or how I can further confirm my possible diagnosis?
Thanks as always.
Mike
