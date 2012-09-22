5.0 Should I Stab In My Distributor At 0 On Damper Or 10 Btdc?

Short answer is it doesn’t matter to 99% of people. Spin the rotor, get it close, have some fun. This gentleman is in the top 1% and wants to make sure that he did his best to make this thing hit perfectly.



Gearbanger is concerned about the pick up in the distributor lining up mechanically. That doesn’t matter because the pulse is sent to the injector when the stator contacts the stationary node in the cap. If the stator is not lined up on 1 just spin it until it is as mentioned above.



pulse time/delay can be advanced or retarded by the ECU to optimize fuel trim at the O2 sensor. That’s the whole point of the ECU. So technically once you idle down that’s it your pulse width is timed properly for contact at the node in dist.



Now that we know it’s about pulse after contact of the stator and node



stabbing at 14° is not going to make a difference unless you were stabbing with your stator on the number one node for mechanical precision right....you can’t be sure about that with the cap on now can you... so you have to do your best to line up inside the bottom half of the distributor with a mark where number one node is in the cap. Then stab with the stator held at the mark with your thumb. This in fact is harder than spinning the stator. Bleh bleh bleh



THE ANSWER for the 1% yup... that guy. —/—/—



here’s the peace of mind for the mechanical engineer stuck in your head.



1.do everything as stated above TDC on 1 compression stroke.



2.get dist lined up and stab at 0,10,14 or wherever you want but again as noted above you’re gonna need a timing light to dial it in.



3.After you dial in your timing with the light and you’re happy with where are you stabbed in mechanically, shut the engine off grab a cold soda to cool down your about to be burnt hand or help with the wait and pull that number one plug again.



4. Bump her over to TDC on 1 compression stroke again to confirm you are mechanically on one.



5. Pull the distributor cap off and rotate the stator with your fingers just a little if at all until the stator is exactly where you want it to be. The crank is not moving just the dist gear so timing does not change.

(Stator Contact Note: Some people like to line up initial contact between the node and the stator. I prefer after they have contacted 1/3 of the way through the stator blade. My brother does it right in the middle of node and blade. Does this matter at all? That part I’m not sure. I would think signal at first contact. Anyone know for sure??? Regardless I like good contact as these parts do wear over time and lose material on the arch so 1/3 for me)



NOW you are mechanically on one at the crank and the valves right, your timing is set and stabbed where you want it right, and the stator is mechanically lined up with Precision for immediate contact at stator/node and now you can be absolutely sure of all of those facts.



6.put the plug back in and be 100% assured that you did your best logically...then check your time again.



7. This step is the most important. Go drive the balls off you’re perfectly timed extremely satisfying 5.0 to make sure you don’t want to adjust again.



I always bump it up a little in mine for two reasons 1. every engine dist combo is different at least a little bit and 2. that’s where my sweet spot is I can hear it. When I do my timing I am looking to reduce drag on the crank as well as get everything hitting right. If you listen to your crank throughout your revs and time and Adjust by ear so the crank holds rpm well and drops rpm slowly without much drag/draw than your timing is exactly where it needs to be to make power efficiently. Efficient power is the only power that matters otherwise let somebody else work on your car and really pull out what she has to offer.



Thanks, Mike