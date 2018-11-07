5.0 swap on a 99 new edge

So I'm in the process of putting a built 5.0 in my new edge Is there anyway i can make my own motor mounts for the v6 k member for the 5.0
I have a friend who said it is possible and hes done it a few times on these swaps or am i better off putting a sn95 5.0 k member in until I can order one off jegs
 

Let me get this straight. You have a real person that has actually done this swap more than once that says it can be done but for some reason you doubt him/her?

The follow up question that I have is "what's the big hurry?". How is it worth the effort to swap/rework a K-member more than once instead of just waiting a few days for a part that has apparently already been ordered to arrive?

What are we missing?
 
I'm asking if i can make my own motor mounts from the v6 k member for the 5.0 to get the car going . I do not doubt him at all but I'm having trouble getting a hold of him I see most of these k member require aftermarket A arms and such I'm trying to save up money for them. I know the swap can be done no doubt about that only thing I'm doubting is the k member issue
 
