5.0 swap on a 99 new edge

Jchaffin22
New Member
-
- Nov 6, 2018
-
- 2
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 25
So I'm in the process of putting a built 5.0 in my new edge Is there anyway i can make my own motor mounts for the v6 k member for the 5.0
I have a friend who said it is possible and hes done it a few times on these swaps or am i better off putting a sn95 5.0 k member in until I can order one off jegs
I have a friend who said it is possible and hes done it a few times on these swaps or am i better off putting a sn95 5.0 k member in until I can order one off jegs