Start with, lost my 5.0 motor in my 95. Looking at getting a 5.8 out of a bronco to swap into the car. Has anyone done this swap. And what exactly is needed, im not looking for a high hp build. Just enough work to get the swap done and drop into my car. Ive herd fly wheel and balancer need changed, intake needs changed, swap headers. Oil pan and oil pump?? Anything else i should look into?