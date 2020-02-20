5.0 using oil

Jordan Warta

Jordan Warta

Member
Nov 29, 2015
47
2
8
26
Got a 2011 Mustang GT from a dealer in November 2018, had only 43,000 miles on it. Now it’s at 61,000. I’m running catless midpioe, aftermarket exhaust, CAI and usually run a 91 octane tune. Anyways even before I put the tune in between about 6 months of driving after I got The car I changed the oil (Probably 6k miles), only half came out. That was red flag one. Then about 8 months later check the oil (probably 10,000 miles driving) and it was under the low mark on the dipstick. Had a mechanic check for
Leaks there were none. I had the oil changed about 3 months ago, I had the 91 octane tune in the whole time and checked the oil last night sure enough it was at the low point of the dipstick again, I added 4 quarts in it so that’s about how much I lost in 3,000 miles of driving. The car has a dealer warranty until 80,000 miles.
Anyone else have issues related to this? Car isn’t smoking or anything, no ticking either. Other than oil consumption it runs well and usually I don’t beat the car (most of the time).
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

A little massaging and it went right in
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
32,270
8,461
224
Massachusetts
I'd say go to the dealer so they can perform an oil consumption test, however given your mods, the dealer will likely void any sort of powertrain warranty, especially with a tune on it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Jordan Warta 2011 5.0 using oil 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 0
G What is the bestType of oil to use 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
K Fox anyone use this dual port oil extension from scott drake? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
G 1975 Ford Mustang II 140 CID How many oil gallons use the engine? 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 1
G What Oil To Use In 88 Notch Vortec Supercharged 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 16
Similar threads
2011 5.0 using oil
What is the bestType of oil to use
Fox anyone use this dual port oil extension from scott drake?
1975 Ford Mustang II 140 CID How many oil gallons use the engine?
What Oil To Use In 88 Notch Vortec Supercharged
Top Bottom