i have a 1997 mustang and i put in a push rod 5.0l. been working slowly for last two years. put a 94 ecu in it and harness. have it together and ready to start. but i have the dreaded 16 code for pats being activated cranks but oviously doesn't start. has aneone done what i'm doing and had this problem and solved it. or any sugestion on how to get around pats?