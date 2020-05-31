5.4 2v swapping

May 31, 2020
Hey everyone, new to the site. I’m on here getting ready for an engine swap. I’ve heard a lot of engine swaps that people have done to sn95 mustangs. I currently have a 5.4 block with trick flow 195cc heads, Lunati cam (most aggressive offered if I recall) Edelbrock Vic. Jr. intake, 90mm throttle body and 90mm mass airflow all at my disposal. should be one of the simpler swaps for a 4.6 2v correct? I know space is the biggest thing I’ll be fighting.
I have a couple of questions.
Fuel injectors are still needed is there a recommended size for this rough combo?
I know I’ll need a flywheel are there recommendations?
I should land around 11:1 compression as I have went forged pistons and rods, what horsepower and torque gains could I expect? Would anyone recommend a better direction for a street machine/ weekend warrior? Also note worthy not my daily driver.
 

