5.4 4v Navigator Swap

Hello I have a 2002 Mustang 3.8



I am really considering doing this navigator swap! I know I need besides the engine, the Harness, and the ECU. now i am considering for the internals to look at Modular Motorsports Racing! Also they have some 5.0 manifold adapter plates. When i do those i am going to probably do the Boss 302 Intake for a while till i get enough or a great deal on a supercharger. If you think of anything else I can do or swap gt500 parts with the Navigator engine please reply back please and thank you!