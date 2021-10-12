5.4l crank?

Here's the age old question. I'm not a fan of the 4.6l bore path. Considered stroking, but that lead to another question. Ford introduced a 5.4l. Basically a supersized 4.6l. I like the build quality of the GT500 crank with a 5.4l. Almost all mention rod length. Never once considered getting longer rods. Actually just upgrading to cobra. Some posts mention shaving on the bottom bore. Does anyone know if the angle comes into play on the 4.6l? I feel like rod journals and counterweights aren't a deal breaker. How can we make just the crank work with 4.6l connecting rods. Don't cheap out and lecture the community on tranny related issues.
 

