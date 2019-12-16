5.4L swap help

I'm in the same boat, 192K miles (307k km) on an NPI engine in my 98.



From what I've gathered, the 5.4 really isn't a huge advantage over the 4.6, and that has a lot to do with a lack of intakes for it. It'll make more torque, but it also won't rev quite as high (with that long stroke). I think for what you're talking about doing, you might be better off with a PI or 4V 4.6, especially an aluminum block one. For example, an 03-04 Explorer 4.6 would shave 80lbs or so off your front end and give you another ~40hp in stock trim, while opening up other intake options (including positive displacement superchargers). An Aviator 4.6 4V would still probably shave 50-60 lbs and gain ~80hp in stock form.



Swapping 4V heads to a 2V is possible, but you will drop compression, and it does require a fair bit of part swapping (timing cover/timing set for sure).



That said, Navi 5.4s are pretty cheap to find, so if eating up work space in your engine bay and hammering headers to fit seems reasonable to you, it's a strong contender. I was leaning this way, but after reading how tight things sit, I'm pulling back to a 4.6 and rethinking the idea of boost.