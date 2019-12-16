5.4L swap help

Levi.Productions
So I’ve been doing a bunch of looking around at the idea of swapping my engine. I’ve got a 96 Gt with around 300k km on it. Engine could use a refresh and after reading how straightforward a 5.4 swap can be I’m interested. I just have a few questions.
So the 5.4L 2V SOHC is the one knownfor being easy if I am correct. That’s found in F series trucks and other things.
I’ve come across all sorts of people doing the 4V DOHC out of the navi alternatively and netting more torque and some power, plus there are adapters to run the coyote or boss intake. From what I’ve read this is quite a bit more difficult AND expensive.
Is there a way to put 4V heads on a 2V block? Or is that just wasting my time. Bottom line is a want to do SOMETHING to the engine and figured I’m better off swapping in a 5.4 (even if it’s not MAJOR HP gains) it would still be better to build that engine up over a tired 4.6.
Thoughts anyone? Are there options for a 5.4 2V intake other than adapter plates to run a 4.6 intake?
