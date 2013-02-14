$5 CHANCE TO WIN A FOXBODY FOR CHARITY!!

1992vert
The members of Southeastern Foxbodies are building and raffling off a Foxbody to benefit JDRF, Victory Junction Gang Camp and Savannah's Drive.
Project "Save A Fox" was born...
What started off as a donated 1989 4cyl Hatch with plans for a V8 swap and build-up using member donated parts has turned into a complete rotisserie restoration with help from outside sponsors known by many in the Mustang community.
The members voted on all major aspects of the build with democracy winning big as the finished project will certainly capture the essence of the Foxbody experience(minus the leaky rear main seal!)
What comes to your mind when thinking about the classic Fox look, feel and sound? A 351ci engine with some go fast bolt-ons? Maybe a cowl hood and a set of 17" chrome Pony Rs? Perhaps a 5spd manual with an H-pipe and flows? All that and more will be on this car!
The project kicked off last summer for completion by Mustang Week '13 where the winner will be drawn at the Saturday Cruise-In.
Chances to win are $5 for one or five for $20 and can be purchased at www.SAVE-A-FOX.com with a maximum of 5,000 chances to be sold. This is where we need your help Stangnet...if all 5,000 chances are sold and expenses kept to a minimum we could raise upwards of $20k for charity!!
Learn more at www.sefb.net and of course don't forget to visit www.SAVE-A-FOX.com to buy tickets!!
The SEFB members, Charities and Sponsors greatly appreciate your support with this very cool project!
The rendering!!
Thanks Stangnet!!
