$5 CHANCE TO WIN A FOXBODY FOR CHARITY!!

A long overdue update(apologies!):The month leading up to MW was crunch time and left time for little else but work on the car...but we met the deadline!!!The car was complete(minus a short punch list) when we towed it to Mustang Week. We had sold close to half of the 5,000 chances before we left for the beach and sold the other half at all the various events throughout the week.Save A Fox led this year's Fox Body Cruise at MW, hosted by Southeastern Foxbodies, which had 140 cars under police escort!Saturday afternoon at the end of the awards presentations we put all 5,000 stubs in a ticket tumbler and had a kid from the audience make a blind draw. Much to the disappointment of the crowd on hand, the winner was from Nebraska(Andrew) who purchased 25 chances online seven months prior.So we towed the car back to Charlotte, knocked out our punch list and began coordinating transport with Andrew. Struggling to work an acceptable pick-up with the transport company, Andrew decided to borrow a buddy's truck and enclosed and came to get it himself!The car is now in the Cornhusker state and Andrew is enjoying it every chance he gets!SEFB wants to thank the members, sponsors and everyone who purchased tickets for their support of this great project. We raised over $18k for the three charities involved which felt great!Late Model Restoration put together a killer video/interview while down at MW:There was also a brief interview by the Lokar Car Show TV series folks the same day which will air on Discovery's Velocity Channel 11/5/13 @ 5:30pm & 11/10/13 @ 1:30pmAlso, look for an upcoming feature article in 5.0 Magazine!Thanks again everyone!