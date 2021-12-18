Swhitney
Active Member
-
- Feb 11, 2019
-
- 128
-
- 6
-
- 28
I did a 5 lug conversion years ago, but then slowly started following and replacing part with the LMR 5-lug conversion.
>I don't remember what cable runs to the rear calipers. Might be the 94 and new stuff, but not sure.
>Rear disc brakes with 11.65" rotors.
>New calipers
>New rear pads
>Adjustable e-brake cable (following the LMR channel method)
> tightened the adjustable cable until the rear brakes start to drag
Still when I pull the handle in the car it doesn't do much. Like, it is completely worthless.... What am I missing to make this thing work better?
>I don't remember what cable runs to the rear calipers. Might be the 94 and new stuff, but not sure.
>Rear disc brakes with 11.65" rotors.
>New calipers
>New rear pads
>Adjustable e-brake cable (following the LMR channel method)
> tightened the adjustable cable until the rear brakes start to drag
Still when I pull the handle in the car it doesn't do much. Like, it is completely worthless.... What am I missing to make this thing work better?