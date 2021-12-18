The handle has an automatic adjuster mechanism that people forget to lock out before doing the brake cables. It's a ratcheting mechanism. Easiest to do with the center console removed. You need to set the handle to the proper gear tooth in the e brake handle mechanism. There is a hole in the side that will line up so you can use a nail or small screw driver to lock it in place.This is a sn95 brake handle and a fox handle. You can see the hole on the cam. You want as much tension on the spring as possible. It's hard to ratchet it back up once it's been released all the way down. The spring is strong. If I remember correctly there is a way to wedge a flat head down in there to carefully move the tooth wheel with the handle button pressed.I wish I could remember the exact process. I installed a sn95 handle in my car when I went with cobra rear brakes and IRS. That way I used the whole sn95 system. Had to drill the cable bracket off a sn95 and bolt it in my transmission tunnel the same distance back as it was in the sn95. Now my cables all match without mismatching or needing special parts. There's a black metal box revised to the tunnel that the consol screws to. This box has to be ground down to clear the longer sn95 mounting pad. There is a write up here somewhere about cutting the sn95 handle mounting pad and rewelding the ear on so it's the same length and bolts in just like a fox handle. I didn't know about that when I did mine. I had to drill a hole further back to bolt mine in.More than likely, you can crank that pawl down so you can get more pull on the cable. If you aren't getting the brake to hold there has to be slack. Check between the cable bracket in the tunnel and the hand brake cable.Another thing to note is that if the rear calipers aren't bled and pumped up the distance between the pad and rotor will keep the e brake from working. Had this issue years ago with a car on stands. That little cam on the caliper only turns the caliper piston out a small amount.