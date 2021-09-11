5 lug rear axles

foxbodybill89

foxbodybill89

Active Member
Jan 19, 2020
84
25
28
32
Sioux Falls, SD
Kind of upgrading things a little at a time, I'm wanting to do the rear end and 5 lug conversion at the same time without upgrading to disc brakes for now. Looking at the Moser A883151 and A883151SN axles and it looks like the only difference is the SN disc axles have a larger hub centric. I'd really like to be able to use drums for now and convert to disc later without buying new axles again, has anyone machined out a drum to use on the SN flange axles? I'd wait and do the 5 lug conversion and big disc brakes all around with my suspension upgrades later but I'm really wanting to put new wheels on sooner without waiting for the budget to do everything.
 

