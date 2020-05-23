Hi all...just about done with my 5 lug disc conversion on my 1990 LX. PBR on front, 2000 GT setup on rear.
Whatcha think?
Attachments
-
845.6 KB Views: 6
-
669.2 KB Views: 6
