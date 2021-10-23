5 Lug upgrade issue

Blueinfan

Mar 18, 2021
Hi All,

We’ll hit a snag on this 5 lug project. Purchased this 5lug upgrade from eBay n got ripped off. Parts missing, n nothing fits.

I installed the caliper bracket but the drum is hitting the bracket.

Rear n front calipers are UPR,
SN95 spindles . I have attached a pic of what was in the upgrade.
 

First off, factory SN95 brackets (what you have) and stock SN95 rotors don't work with Fox length axles. Some form of modification is needed or different rotors.

For the components you have the simplest solution would be to cut the mount bracket and install on back side of axle flange.

www.stangnet.com

Build Thread - Fox Length Axles And Stock Sn95 Brake Brackets

Alright as many of you know, an SN95's axles are 3/4 of an inch longer than fox length axles. So, this puts the brake location out farther. Most people just go out and buy special bracket kits to make fox length axles work with SN brakes. Well I decided not to do this. Here's what I did: I...
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com
 
Blueinfan

Mar 18, 2021
my car is a 1991 Mustang LX convertible 5.0 with 8.8.

Is there another n easier solution besides cutting the bracket? I don’t have the tools to cut the bracket.

What other option can I do?
I thought the kit I bought was straight n simple. I guess I was wrong.
 
The other solution would be to get some 94-98 rear axles. They are .75" longer, fit in a fox axle housing and the brakes will work as they are.
 
Blueinfan

Mar 18, 2021
KRUISR said:
The other solution would be to get some 94-98 rear axles. They are .75" longer, fit in a fox axle housing and the brakes will work as they are.
Will these work? Will it impact my rims at all?
 

Those would be the correct length. Yes, they will move your wheels out .75" further. Did you have wheels already or still need to purchase them?
 
