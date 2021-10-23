5 Lug upgrade issue

Hi All,
We’ll hit a snag on this 5 lug project. Purchased this 5lug upgrade from eBay n got ripped off. Parts missing, n nothing fits.
I installed the caliper bracket but the drum is hitting the bracket.
Rear n front calipers are UPR,
SN95 spindles . I have attached a pic of what was in the upgrade.
We’ll hit a snag on this 5 lug project. Purchased this 5lug upgrade from eBay n got ripped off. Parts missing, n nothing fits.
I installed the caliper bracket but the drum is hitting the bracket.
Rear n front calipers are UPR,
SN95 spindles . I have attached a pic of what was in the upgrade.