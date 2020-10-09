Drivetrain 5-speed need to shift in and out of gear to get it to Start

F

folky15

New Member
May 10, 2007
3
0
1
38
Chicago
I have a 1992 5.0 with the 5-speed and the car will not crank sometimes when turning the key.

Clutch is fully depressed, battery is like new. Car runs 100% fine when it starts.

Sometimes it will start when I am in neutral, but sometimes I need to shift it into gear and then it will start.

Any ideas on what may be wrong?

Neutral Safety Switch? Parking Brake Switch? I have noticed that the parking brake light does not always come on when I pull the handle.
 

Foxslider

Foxslider

im not that much of a idiot
Oct 25, 2019
455
128
53
33
Houston, TX
Probably a "bad" ground. I say in quotes b/c a ground may look good and be tight and still have a bad connection, possibly.

Im referring to the starter solenoid mounting. Id put a new bolt and nut with lockwasher on it. Or 2 if can reach w/o having to take :poo: apart. And if you do this, disconnect battery first for safety.

Does it only happen cold or hot?
Just recently started?
 
