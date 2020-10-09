I have a 1992 5.0 with the 5-speed and the car will not crank sometimes when turning the key.



Clutch is fully depressed, battery is like new. Car runs 100% fine when it starts.



Sometimes it will start when I am in neutral, but sometimes I need to shift it into gear and then it will start.



Any ideas on what may be wrong?



Neutral Safety Switch? Parking Brake Switch? I have noticed that the parking brake light does not always come on when I pull the handle.