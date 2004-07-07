500-600hp out of a 94 gt?

King Cobra 22
A friend of mine just bought a stock 94 gt and has plans of hopefully making 500-600 hp.He wants it for street/strip use.What would be the easiest way for him to get that type of power and around how much is he looking to spend to get 500-600 hp out of a 94 gt for street driving and the strip?
He is really serious about doing this and needs to know where to start and how much to spend to have his car driveable on the street and fast at the track with 500-600 hp.
Thanks guys.
