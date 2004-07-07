500-600hp out of a 94 gt?

First of all, where does he live, because the most important question is, does he have to pass emissions with this car?



Second question, is he talking about 500 HP to the rear wheels or 500 HP on the flywheel?



Third question is how much is your friend willing to invest in this project? 500 HP is asking for big trouble from a stock HO 5.0L shortblock, at the least he's going to want to look at getting a race-strength 302 shortblock or the equivalent, or at the other end of the scale, a 351W-based stroker.



There won't be an "easiest" way to get 500-600 HP, flywheel, from a stock 94 GT, and expect it to be durable enough to drive around on the street (or even last at the track!). He's basically going to have to gut the 94 and rebuild it the way he wants it.



Minimum upgrades needed:

Shortblock

Heads/cam/intake

Throttle body

MAF sensor

Racing oil pan

Headers

Exhaust system

Power adder, most likely

Fuel pump

Fuel injectors

Transmission

Rear axle

Custom tune



And that's not even getting into the issue of hooking all that power successfully, i.e., suspension and chassis upgrades.



Streetability's also a major issue at that power level - unless you're running a 351W-based stroker, N/A's not really a streetable option at 500-600 HP, and a big shot of nitrous to push a properly built 400 HP engine over the hump will be the "least difficult" way to achieve it.