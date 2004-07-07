500-600hp out of a 94 gt?

A friend of mine just bought a stock 94 gt and has plans of hopefully making 500-600 hp.He wants it for street/strip use.What would be the easiest way for him to get that type of power and around how much is he looking to spend to get 500-600 hp out of a 94 gt for street driving and the strip?
He is really serious about doing this and needs to know where to start and how much to spend to have his car driveable on the street and fast at the track with 500-600 hp.

Thanks guys.
 

Probably $15k minimum. You might get away cheaper, but it won't last long. Personally I'd go with a turbo. Or maybe a 514 SVO crate motor... :D
 
www.stangtuning.com
Well I can tell ya what my combo was that got my 550rwhp on 93 pump gas w/ octane booster.

302 sportsman block, stock crank, SIR I-beam rods, SRP pistons, AFR 185s pedestial mount, 1.7 crane rockers, E303 cam, T-trim, TFS R intake, 70mm tb, AFM power pipe, 80mm Pro-M, 55lb injectors, custom fuel system, 1 5/8 MAC LTs, 2.5in h-pipe w/ cats, 2.5in Borla cat-back.

Exchange that for a custom cam, 331 or 347, and bigger exhaust...would equal over 600rwhp.

Troy
 
H/C/I + 331 or 347 stroker kit + forged internals + single Turbo = 500+rwhp on pump gas, and good driveability with a good tune. Thats my end goal, years from now.
 
First of all, where does he live, because the most important question is, does he have to pass emissions with this car?

Second question, is he talking about 500 HP to the rear wheels or 500 HP on the flywheel?

Third question is how much is your friend willing to invest in this project? 500 HP is asking for big trouble from a stock HO 5.0L shortblock, at the least he's going to want to look at getting a race-strength 302 shortblock or the equivalent, or at the other end of the scale, a 351W-based stroker.

There won't be an "easiest" way to get 500-600 HP, flywheel, from a stock 94 GT, and expect it to be durable enough to drive around on the street (or even last at the track!). He's basically going to have to gut the 94 and rebuild it the way he wants it.

Minimum upgrades needed:
Shortblock
Heads/cam/intake
Throttle body
MAF sensor
Racing oil pan
Headers
Exhaust system
Power adder, most likely
Fuel pump
Fuel injectors
Transmission
Rear axle
Custom tune

And that's not even getting into the issue of hooking all that power successfully, i.e., suspension and chassis upgrades.

Streetability's also a major issue at that power level - unless you're running a 351W-based stroker, N/A's not really a streetable option at 500-600 HP, and a big shot of nitrous to push a properly built 400 HP engine over the hump will be the "least difficult" way to achieve it.
 
jasonlee0704 said:
First of all, where does he live, because the most important question is, does he have to pass emissions with this car?

Second question, is he talking about 500 HP to the rear wheels or 500 HP on the flywheel?

Third question is how much is your friend willing to invest in this project? 500 HP is asking for big trouble from a stock HO 5.0L shortblock, at the least he's going to want to look at getting a race-strength 302 shortblock or the equivalent, or at the other end of the scale, a 351W-based stroker.

There won't be an "easiest" way to get 500-600 HP, flywheel, from a stock 94 GT, and expect it to be durable enough to drive around on the street (or even last at the track!). He's basically going to have to gut the 94 and rebuild it the way he wants it.

Minimum upgrades needed:
Shortblock
Heads/cam/intake
Throttle body
MAF sensor
Racing oil pan
Headers
Exhaust system
Power adder, most likely
Fuel pump
Fuel injectors
Transmission
Rear axle
Custom tune

And that's not even getting into the issue of hooking all that power successfully, i.e., suspension and chassis upgrades.

Streetability's also a major issue at that power level - unless you're running a 351W-based stroker, N/A's not really a streetable option at 500-600 HP, and a big shot of nitrous to push a properly built 400 HP engine over the hump will be the "least difficult" way to achieve it.
No,he doesn't have to pass emissions where he lives.He's talking horsepower to the wheels also.As far as his budget I have no idea how much he wants to invest.
 
turbo that bitch completely stock bottom end, just drop in a better intake...

cost will be about $2500 to do it yourself with everything you possibly need including intake manifold...

i made 498rwhp on my old twin turbo combo...

with my new combo, i PLAN on splitting the block in a million pieces.
 
yellow5.0cobra said:
turbo that bitch completely stock bottom end, just drop in a better intake...

cost will be about $2500 to do it yourself with everything you possibly need including intake manifold...

i made 498rwhp on my old twin turbo combo...

with my new combo, i PLAN on splitting the block in a million pieces.
im so coming down to the city to see that car...


Anthony
 
I think it could probably be done with:

Sportsman block based forged 331 or 347
(low compression)
custom cam
Edelbrock RPM II intake
AFR 185s v/ upgraded valve springs
Procharger w/ intercooler(10-15psi of boost)
custom fuel system
nice ignition system
nice cooling system
custom tune
Tremec TKO II tranny
suspension work(tubular k-member and a-arms, coilovers, subframes, UCAs and LCAs, etc)
sticky tires

How much is all of this gonna cost......ALOT
 
You could also go the Naturally aspirated route. A 393/408 stroker motor with AFR heads and a custom cam could get you at least 500hp on pump gas
 
Cost seems about right. Could be alittle less if you can do some of the work. 500 is possible in the old 5.0 302. You're talking heads and cam fuel to get you their.600 could be pushing the block limits. The highest I heard high 5's low 600 w/ turbo. There diffenrent cylinder heads options out their. Me personally like the John kasse p38 heads. They built a 427 stroker with little over 600 all motor. With those heads and a demo on a junkyard 5.0 made like 500.
 
