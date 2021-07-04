500 dollar 86 LX convertable 3.8 issue

Newly registered. Not sure where to post question, so just throw it out there.

86 Stang 3.8 will start, idle. Sometimes rough idle, other times sounds ok. Give it gas, wants to die right away.

Previous owner gave up on it. Fuel lines were rotted. I broke them in half effortlessly. Replaced all. New tank, pump, filter, tps,coil,dist. Cap,plugs,wires. Have new injectors and throttle body gasket. 5.0 swap future plans if I can't get this going.

Previous owner could get it to go a mile or 2, then would have to relieve shrader valve, then it would another mile or so...until he got it home and parked it under the trees.

I will be at least the third hand trying to get it down the road. Maybe i will fail as well, but gotta try before deciding to swap out.