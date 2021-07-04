500 dollar 86 LX convertable 3.8 issue

5

500dollar86

New Member
Jul 4, 2021
1
0
0
51
Ithaca mi
Newly registered. Not sure where to post question, so just throw it out there.
86 Stang 3.8 will start, idle. Sometimes rough idle, other times sounds ok. Give it gas, wants to die right away.
Previous owner gave up on it. Fuel lines were rotted. I broke them in half effortlessly. Replaced all. New tank, pump, filter, tps,coil,dist. Cap,plugs,wires. Have new injectors and throttle body gasket. 5.0 swap future plans if I can't get this going.
Previous owner could get it to go a mile or 2, then would have to relieve shrader valve, then it would another mile or so...until he got it home and parked it under the trees.
I will be at least the third hand trying to get it down the road. Maybe i will fail as well, but gotta try before deciding to swap out.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
19,772
6,617
193
polk county florida
Not too many 3.8 V6 members around here, that engine was used in the 83-86 mustangs, dropped then picked up again in the early 90s with some changes.
CFI was available on some, is yours CFI?
This may help you some,

FourEyedPride.com - 1986 Ford 3.8L EEC-IV CFI Training Manual PDF Available

http://foureyedpride.com/picstopost/CMSarticle/3pt8_1986.jpg While V8s may get the bulk of the attention in the Fox world, FourEyedPride has always made a point of supporting all the power plants Ford installed in the Early Fox cars. To that end, we will continue to work on acquiring factory...
www.foureyedpride.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

S
Engine ‘86 gt/ Auto. Low vacuum/ idle surge/ no leaks
Replies
14
Views
353
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
jrichker
jrichker
G
Engine 87 LX won't run after warmed up
Replies
13
Views
687
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
slipkid269
Giving the bird... new brains.
Replies
9
Views
281
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
CarMichael Angelo
CarMichael Angelo
derek1993
Suspension 1993 Convertible LX Suspension upgrade - Torque Arm - Weekend Toy
Replies
0
Views
363
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
derek1993
derek1993
J
Goldbox misfire issue at low load
Replies
14
Views
850
Digital Self-tuning Forum
James408
J
Top Bottom