5R55S Quick Question

I recently purchased an auto 2007 Mustang GT.Well I pulled into a gas station this morning and some guy came up to me saying how he liked the paint job and then started talking about how he had an 08' auto for a few years and somewhere in the conversation we ended up talking about the transmission a little bit. He said that when I go to pass someone on the highway I shouldn't just put the pedal to the floor because it can mess up the transmission somehow and that I should instead turn off o/d first then pedal to the floor.I have never heard of doing this on any auto car so I'm taking it with a big grain of salt but I just wanted to make sure this wasn't true because I certainly don't want to hurt my transmission.Thanks.